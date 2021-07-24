Memphis Depay ready for the Barcelona challenge in 2021/22

New Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay has claimed he is ready for the challenge of playing for the club in 2021/22.

The Dutch star joined on a free transfer last month following his contract expiry with Ligue 1 giants Lyon at the end of last season.

The switch to the Camp Nou has reunited the former Manchester United star with his ex La Oranje boss Ronald Koeman in Catalonia.

The 27-year-old has been eased into first team action in recent days and netted a penalty spot during his preseason debut against Girona this weekend.

However, despite the growing pressure on him ahead of the new campaign, Depay is full of confidence over the next few months.

“I am happy to be able to play my first minutes. I have enjoyed it and I am very happy”, as per reports from Marca.

“I know they expect a lot from me, and I have worked hard. When we play in the stadium it will be incredible too as the fans will give us energy.”

Barcelona continued their preseason campaign in the coming days with a trip to Germany to face VfB Stuttgart on July 31 and RB Salzburg in Austria on August 4.

That tie is followed by the annual Joan Gamper Trophy against Juventus on August 8 ahead of their La Liga season kick off on August 15.

Images via Getty Images