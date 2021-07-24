Memphis Depay in line to make his Barcelona debut against Girona this evening

Barcelona play their second pre-season friendly against Girona this Saturday evening according to Diario Sport. The game will kick-off at 19:00 at the Johan Cruyff, and will include a more senior flavour after the kids beat Gimnastic 4-0 in the opener.

Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann are now available for their first minutes of the new season after joining the group on Tuesday following their participation at Euro 2020. Memphis, who was presented on Thursday, will make his debut for the Blaugrana should he take to the field.

Ronald Koeman will still have plenty of Barcelona B players to choose from, however. Nico Gonzalez, a highly-rated youngster, will have his chance to debut with the first team, while Alex Collado will hope to continue to impress and earn a spot in the first-team for this season, crucial in his development.

Respect, passion and character the perfect chemistry.💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/tRpPFtZk9G — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) July 23, 2021

The full squad list is as follows: Dest, Pique, Pjanic, Riqui, Neto, Roberto, Umtiti, Depay, De Jong, Griezmann, Lenglet, Inaki Pena, Arnau Tenas, Collado, Demir, Ramos Mingo, Gavi, Nico González, Comas, Balde, Igor Gomes, Rey Manaj, N’Diaye and Nils Mortimer.