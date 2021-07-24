Lionel Messi and his family enjoy their vacation

Lionel Messi’s name is never far from the headlines, but this summer he’s been at the centre of things even more than usual. The Barcelona captain – currently out of contract – led Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993 this month, and is now chilling on vacation with his wife, Antonella, and their three children according to Mundo Deportivo.

Messi has explained on several occasions that Mateo, his second son, is the most mischievous of them all, something evident in the photo by the funny face he’s making. The family are currently in Miami, and it’s unknown when Messi will return to Barcelona if at all. He’s still a free agent, although all signs point to an inevitable return to Camp Nou once the finances are straight.

Messi is 34 now, and while nobody would argue he’s the same player he was during his extraterrestrial peak he’s still the best footballer in the world. He clocked four goals and five assists in the Copa America as well as 30 goals and 11 assists for Barcelona in La Liga last season to win the Pichichi.