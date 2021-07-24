La Liga News

Everton to challenge Liverpool and Manchester United for Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze

Rafael Benitez has wasted no time in putting his own stamp on Everton after taking over from Real Madrid-bound Carlo Ancelotti this summer. The Spaniard is preparing, according to Caught Offside, to challenge Liverpool and Manchester United for the signature of Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze.

The 22-year-old has a release clause of €68m in his contract, although it’s expected he could be gotten for less than that. A key remit in Benitez’s rebuild is to inject pace and dynamism into a one-paced Everton attack, and Villarreal’s fleet-footed Nigerian fits the bill. His age, also, is a real plus; he’s got real potential.

Chukwueze joined Villarreal from the Diamond Football Academy in Nigeria at 16. He made his first-team debut a year later, in 2018, earning a senior international call-up the same year. He contributed four goals and three assists in 28 La Liga appearances last season as Villarreal finished seventh, also contributing a goal and four assists as they won the Europa League.

