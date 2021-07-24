Eduardo Camavinga wants future La Liga switch amid Real Madrid interest

Real Madrid transfer target Eduardo Camavinga has reportedly made a key decision on his long term future.

The French international has been heavily linked with a move away from Ligue 1 side Rennes following a meteoric rise to major prominence as one of Europe’s brightest midfield teenage talents.

The 18-year-old is rumoured to be on the radar of Premier League pair Manchester United and Manchester City with Rennes holding out for their €70m asking price for the teenager.

However, as per reports from the Manchester Evening News, Camavinga is not interested in a transfer move to England with his preference over a future switch to Spain in the next 12 months.

Camavinga has rejected Rennes previous offer of a contract extension, with his current deal expiring at the end of next season, and Real Madrid are willing to wait to secure a pre contract agreement in January, due to their financial issues ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.