Bryan Gil and Sergio Reguilon flirt on Instagram as Tottenham Hotspur move draws closer

Bryan Gil’s move to Tottenham Hotspur is drawing ever closer according to Marca. Sevilla are trying to extract as much as possible from the English club for the star of their academy, while the player himself is focused on doing his best for La Roja at the Olympic Games. Sergio Reguilon, meanwhile, has already shown his desire to be re-united with his ex-teammate on Instagram.

The pair played together, albeit briefly, when Reguilon spent a season on loan at Sevilla from Real Madrid. He’s since joined Tottenham from Madrid for a fee in the region of €30m, and left a comment on an Instagram post of Gil’s: “Crack,” he said, using the Spanish term to indicate a top player. Gil responded with a winking smiley face – tongue out – and a love heart.

The pair, both video game-lovers, are good friends and have stayed in touch since their paths diverged. Now, it looks as if they’ll be re-united, with Gil close to signing a fat five-year contract with the Premier League side. Together, they could form a dangerous and creative left flank for the North London club.