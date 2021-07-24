Barcelona B coach Sergi Barjuan weighs in on Ilaix Moriba saga

Ilaix Moriba is going through a tough time according to Marca. The Barcelona starlet has gone from being a first-teamer last year to returning to Barcelona B due to a stand-off over his contractual situation. The Blaugrana have been explicit; until he changes his position in the negotiations he’ll stay with the reserves.

Sergi Barjuan, coach of Barcelona B, has spoken about the situation. “I’ve been speaking with him, and I told him that I’d help him in the day-to-day, but above all I advised him to not allow himself to leave [Barcelona],” he said.

“It’s a new and difficult situation for him and the club, but in the end what matters is that he doesn’t trip himself up, that he gets the best out of himself, because in the end when the situation is resolved, he knows that that when he reaches the top the competition will be fierce and if he’s not physically right he’ll find it tough. But he’s doing it well, he’s managing this tough moment well. He’s loved by his teammates.”

Barcelona are in a tight financial spot, desperately trying to reduce their wage bill to enable themselves to register their new signings and renew Lionel Messi’s contract. They’re not in the position to offer an unproven starlet a fat contract.

Ilaix is a real talent, however. The 18-year-old made his first-team debut under Ronald Koeman last season, going on to make 14 La Liga appearances and contribute one goal and three assists. He also made three Copa del Rey appearances and played in the Champions League. The Premier League are said to be on high alert to see if he becomes available this summer.