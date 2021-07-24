Arsenal emerge as frontrunners for Neto’s signature after Tottenham Hotspur pull out of race

Neto is still looking for a way out of Barcelona, but it won’t be to Tottenham Hotspur according to Mundo Deportivo. The English club on Saturday announced the signing of Italian goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta, ending their interest in Barcelona’s Brazilian number two. They, alongside Arsenal, were the two clubs credited with the most significant interest in him.

Barcelona want €14m for Neto, to amortise the fee they paid for him. The 32-year-old has a contract until 2023 and has returned for pre-season training, but remains steadfast in his desire to join a club where he’s guaranteed first-team action, something he’s struggled to attain at Camp Nou due to the presence of the outstanding Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The Premier League seems to be the most likely destination. Arsenal currently have Bernard Leno and two reserve goalkeepers on their books, but coach Mikel Arteta – a former Barcelona man himself – is said to believe Neto possesses the technical quality that none of his three current options have. For that reason, the North London club could be a welcome home for Neto.