Antoine Griezmann tells Barcelona he’ll only leave for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid is the only destination Antoine Griezmann will go to if he leaves Barcelona this summer according to Diario AS; neither Manchester City nor Tottenham Hotspur are realistic options for the Frenchman. Griezmann has communicated this to the powers-that-be at Camp Nou.

Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany have been open in their desire to move on the Frenchman, for financial rather than sporting reasons. Griezmann is on big money and is a rare thing at Camp Nou these days – a high-value saleable asset. Barcelona want to sell him for a decent fee to bring in cash and lower their wage bill, enabling them to register their new signings and re-sign free agent Lionel Messi, who’s on vacation with his family in Miami.

Griezmann was close to re-joining Atletico as part of an exchange also involving Saul, only for the deal to fall through. He likes the idea of playing under Diego Simeone again, and has indicated that it’s only for him he’ll lower his wage demands. City’s priority is Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, while Tottenham aren’t considered to be in with a shot at landing Griezmann.