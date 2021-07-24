Alvaro Odriozola determined to earn a starting role for Real Madrid this season

Alvaro Odriozola came in to the Real Madrid starting lineup late last season when Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez picked up injuries, and performed well, note Diario AS. The Basque played in the final nine league games as well as both legs against Chelsea in the semi-final of the Champions League, scoring twice.

It had looked before then, for all intents and purposes, that his days at the Santiago Bernabeu were numbered, but he’s refused to give in and accept defeat. His contract runs until 2024 and with the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti can begin with a clean slate; the right-back is ready to compete with Carvajal and Vazquez.

Vazquez has been an emergency right-back due to Carvajal’s poor injury record, with the latter playing just 15 of 52 games last season. They’ll prove stiff competition, although Odriozola won’t shy from a battle for a starting role. He’s arrived for pre-season in superb physical condition, and performed well in the two friendlies so far, against Fuenlabrada and Rayo Vallecano. Whether he has the chops to become a starter is yet to be seen.