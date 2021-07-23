Former Real Madrid and Spain boss Vicente del Bosque has refused to reply to Florentino Perez’s harsh comments.

Del Bosque was one of the victims of the Perez leaks which saw conversations with a journalist from 2006 systematically released by El Confidencial.

Among the conversations were scathing criticisms of former managers and players, and they included del Bosque.

Having amassed a reputation as a Real Madrid legend as a player, del Bosque went on to manage the club for four years between 1999 and 2003.

And during that time, he won two Champions League titles and two La Liga titles in what was a successful era for the club.

But despite his reputation at the club, del Bosque was not spared from Perez’s reel of criticism.

The Real Madrid president saying in the leaks: “He doesn’t know how to coach, nor does he know about tactics. He’s a fool.

“No one offers Vicente del Bosque work because they all know he’s not a coach. The Del Bosque stuff is the biggest lie I’ve seen in my life.

“Ask the Besiktas president [Yildirim Demiroren] what he felt. [Del Bosque] isn’t a coach, [Jose Antonio] Camacho is.”

After those comments, del Bosque went on to become a huge part of the most successful eras of the Spanish national tram, winning the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

And so he has very little to prove to Perez, and that is perhaps why he has no interest in hitting back over the leaked conversations.

He said to Diario AS when asked about Perez during an event this week: “I am not going to make any comment at the moment, because I don’t want to do it and also because I have come here for something else.”