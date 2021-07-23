Spanish football evening headlines: Chelsea block Hazard return, Memphis claims Koeman was not the key to Barca move and Benzema tests positive for Covid-19

Here are your Spanish football evening headlines for July 23.

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard not interested in Chelsea return

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard will not be returning to Chelsea this summer despite an indifferent two seasons in Spain.

According to reports on the Daily Mirror, Chelsea were offered the chance to resign the Belgian international as part of a cut price deal, but the Premier League giants have opted against a move.

Read more here.

Memphis: I would have joined Barcelona without Koeman

New Barcelona star Memphis Depay has claimed Ronald Koeman was not the deciding factor in his free transfer move to the Camp Nou.

Depay’s arrival sees him once again link up with Koeman, following their time together with La Oranje, but the former Manchester United winger stated it was not the key consideration.

Read more here.

Real Madrid confirm Karim Benzema positive Covid-19 test

Real Madrid have confirmed star man Karim Benzema has tested positive for Covid-19.

Read more here.