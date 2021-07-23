Real Madrid star Eden Hazard not interested in Chelsea return

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard will not be returning to Chelsea this summer despite an indifferent two seasons in Spain.

Hazard joined Los Blancos in a €100m deal from the Blues at the start of the 2019/20 La Liga campaign but injuries have blighted his time in Madrid.

He was restricted to just 16 league appearances in his first year, as Zinedine Zidane‘s side clinched the league title, with his 2020/21 season cut short by a persistent hamstring problem.

According to reports on the Daily Mirror, Chelsea were offered the chance to resign the Belgian international as part of a cut price deal, but the Premier League giants have opted against a move.

Carlo Ancelotti is aiming to raise funds to bring in new faces ahead of the 2021/22 season and he needs to sell before he can buy.

Austrian star David Alaba is the club’s first summer signing after joining on a free transfer following his exit from Bayern Munich.