Real Madrid confirm Karim Benzema positive Covid-19 test

Real Madrid have confirmed star man Karim Benzema has tested positive for Covid-19.

The French international is currently on holiday in his native country following Euro 2020 duty with Les Bleus last month with the 33-year-old undergoing regular testing for the virus.

The La Liga giants have now released an official statement regarding Benzema but no details have been indicated on his condition.

Comunicado Oficial: Karim Benzema#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 23, 2021

As per reports from Marca, Benzema will now remain in Lyon as part of a period of mandatory self isolation and he will not fly to Spain until he has returned a negative PCR test.

New Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is battling against a host of injury concerns and absentees during his preseason preparations ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season kick off in August.

Ancelotti takes charge of his first game, as part of his second term in charge in the Spanish capital, up against defending Scottish Premiership champions Rangers this weekend.