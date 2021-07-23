Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is back at the club today despite being heavily linked with a summer exit.

The centre-back is expected to leave this summer with Manchester United hoping to secure his signature before the summer is out.

But with no deal agreed and his holidays over, Varane has returned to Real Madrid‘s Valdebebas base to begin pre-season training.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman is still hoping for a move to fulfil a Premier League ambition, and a contract proposal is ‘almost done’, but he is keen to respect the club where he has won so much, and indeed president Florentino Perez.

Raphaël Varane has just arrived at Valdebebas as he’s not breaking his relationship with Real Madrid – respecting the club and Perez. 🔴 #MUFC He knows Manchester United are in talks with Real Madrid – he wants a Premier League experience. Contract almost ready, up to the clubs. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2021

And so he has linked up with Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the new season while Real Madrid and Manchester United continue talks, still yet agree a deal.

The two clubs remain apart on the transfer fee as things stand, and it was reported this morning that United may well be patient in a bid to force the hand of Los Blancos and reduce the fee they will have to pay.