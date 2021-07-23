Memphis Depay: I would have joined Barcelona without Ronald Koeman

New Barcelona star Memphis Depay has claimed Ronald Koeman was not the deciding factor in his free transfer move to the Camp Nou.

The Dutch international joined La Blaugrana earlier this month after agreeing a two year contract in Catalonia following his exit from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The move was initialled delayed due to Depay’s participation with the Netherlands at Euro 2020 before his registration was eventually confirmed.

Depay’s arrival sees him once again link up with Koeman, following their time together with La Oranje, but the former Manchester United winger stated it was not the key consideration.

“I would have come even if he was not there because you don’t say no to Barca”, as per reports from Marca.

“But it is also true the coach had a great impact on my move.

“I know him well, he placed his faith in me as a forward with the national team.”

Depay has already joined up with the Barcelona squad for preseason training following his post tournament holiday.

A youthful Barcelona team secured a 4-0 win in their first preseason game against Gimnastic and Depay could feature against either Girona or VfB Stuttgart in the coming days.