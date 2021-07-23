Manchester United have changed their Raphael Varane plan in a bid to reduce the amount they will have to pay this summer.

All signs point to Varane playing his football at Old Trafford next season with Real Madrid now accepting the fact they will lose their star centre-back.

Varane has just one year remaining on his current contract and is yet to reply to an extension offer from the start of the summer.

That appears to be because he has the chance to play at United next year, and he has already been clear in the past about having a desire to take on a new challenge in a different league.

As reported by Marca, Real Madrid are now open to a sale, hoping to get as much as they can for Varane instead of potentially losing him for free next year.

But they are at risk of being outwitted by United.

That’s because Marca claim United have now decided to play the patient game over this transfer, aware that they are the only horse in the race currently and that Los Blancos likely have to sell.

It’s claimed the Premier League club are now looking to run down the clock and take the move close to the deadline if Real Madrid do not reduce the fee they want for Varane.

Taking time off the clock could leave Real Madrid in a nervy position given that if Varane does not leave or sign a new contract, he is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement ahead of leaving for nothing next summer.

And United are hoping to use that circumstance to their advantage to save a few million bucks this summer.

But it’s far from checkmate, and at this point, Real Madrid would be wise to get some of United’s rivals on the phone in a bid to drum up some interest and force the Old Trafford club to act a little quicker in meeting the current demands.

