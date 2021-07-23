Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for July 23.

United’s change of approach

Manchester United look set to be willing to play the long game for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

According to Marca, United are now looking to push the deal close to the deadline in order to secure a reduced price, knowing Real Madrid may have to sell this summer.

Real Madrid eye Goretzka

Real Madrid are said to be interested in a move for Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka.

According to Bild via AS, the midfielder is on the radar of Los Blancos despite Carlo ANcelotti already having a congested midfield.

Laporta makes Griezmann sale plan public

Joan Laporta has admitted Barcelona are open to ‘all possibilities’ when it comes to selling Antoine Griezmann this summer.

It has been well reported that Griezmann is up for sale this summer, and it has now been all-but confirmed by the Barcelona president.