Barcelona president Joan Laporta says that all of the players the club has approached have been helpful over the current salary issue.

As things stand, Barcelona are unable to register Lionel Messi‘s new contract, nor those of their four new signings, due to being over the La Liga wage cap.

To correct that issue, the Blaugrana must offload at least one of their highest earners, while negotiating reduced salaries for others.

It has already been heavily reported that Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have been approach over reducing their terms, while reports claim Ousmane Dembélé will be offered a new deal with a reduced salary.

Amid those reports, there has been some talk on social media about Alba being a difficult nut to crack for Barcelona, the experienced full-back holding out over his current terms.

But Laporta has suggested that is not the case, saying, as cited by Mundo Deportivo: “All the players in the team are helping with the salaries.”