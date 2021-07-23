Barcelona may be handed their best hope yet of selling Antoine Griezmann due to events unfolding in the Premier League.

A report emerged from the Daily Star yesterday, suggesting Tottenham would like to be kept informed on Griezmann’s future.

It was claimed that Spurs had not made a bid, nor were they expected to make one, but they wanted to be kept in the loop.

And that would suggest Griezmann is one of the options they have earmarked to bring in should Harry Kane go this summer.

It was appearing as though a Kane departure from Spurs was unlikely this summer, but The Sun now claim chairman Daniel Levy is set to allow a £160million move to Manchester City.

Should that move go through, Barca may get their best opportunity yet to sell Griezmann.

In a post-pandemic market, the Blaugrana have been forced to rely on attempts to swap Griezmann so far this summer, with few clubs able to afford €80million it will likely require to sign the Frenchman this summer.

But Tottenham, who already appear to have a passing interest, might just get the money they need to pull off a transfer.

And Barcelona have made it clear they would facilitate a sale with president Joan Laporta saying yesterday: “Griezmann is a player that has a market, with clubs interested, and we are building the squad searching for a financial equilibrium.

“With Antoine, we don’t have any problem, we love him. But if the market moves, we are open to all offers because we are in a delicate moment where we have to do balance financial fair play.”

This could be one to keep an eye on.