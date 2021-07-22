Watch: Real Madrid-linked Richarlison scores hat-trick for Brazil against Germany

Richarlison is a name that’s been linked with Real Madrid in recent times. The Everton forward, who worked with Carlo Ancelotti before the Italian left Goodison Park to re-join Madrid and replace Zinedine Zidane this summer, is one of Brazilian football’s most exciting talents and somebody with a lot of potential.
What a start for @richarlison97 at @Tokyo2020!
He proved it on Thursday, in Brazil’s opening game at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Richarlison scored a first-half hat-trick against Germany, with Brazil going on to win the game 4-2. They’ll face Cote d’Ivoire this coming Sunday in their second group game.
Despite the good relationship between Richarlison and Ancelotti, a deal is unlikely this summer. Everton are in a comfortable financial position and are under no pressure to sell; if they did, they’d want to make a sizeable profit on the £35m fee they paid to sign him from Watford. Madrid are training all their efforts on Kylian Mbappe; they couldn’t countenance such an outlay.