Spanish football evening headlines: Memphis presented by Barcelona, Varane’s exit becomes complicated, Premier League interest in Ilaix

Spanish football evening headlines for July 22nd

Memphis Depay presented by Barcelona

Memphis Depay was this Thursday presented as a Barcelona player according to Marca. The Dutchman arrives on a free transfer from French side Lyon, and is the third Barcelona player to be presented this summer after Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero.

Raphael Varane’s future becomes complicated

Real Madrid and Manchester United are yet to agree terms for Raphael Varane as negotiations begin to draw out according to Diario AS. Both clubs want to come out of the deal smelling of roses, with United looking for a cut-price deal and Madrid looking to cash in on a world-class player in his prime.

Premier League interest arises in Ilaix Moriba

Ilaix Moriba’s future is up in the air according to Mundo Deportivo. The Barcelona teenager has just a year to run on his current deal and doesn’t look like he’s going to renew, creating space for Chelsea and Manchester City to register their interest in the midfielder according to the Manchester Evening News.

