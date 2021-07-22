Raphael Varane’s future becomes complicated

Real Madrid and Manchester United are yet to agree terms for Raphael Varane as negotiations begin to draw out according to Diario AS. Both clubs want to come out of the deal smelling of roses, with United looking for a cut-price deal and Madrid looking to cash in on a world-class player in his prime.

Madrid have given Varane permission to negotiate a contract with United, so expect the English club to make an effort. They value the 28-year-old French centre-back at €70m, although United’s position at the time of writing is to only go as high as €40m plus €5m in add-ons. Their first offer has been rebuffed.

Varane has returned to training this week, reporting to Carlo Ancelotti for duty this Thursday and Friday. He wanted everything to be resolved before returning to pre-season, and would have preferred to begin pre-season in Manchester under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Paul Pogba, his compatriot, is going through an identical situation at Old Trafford.

No matter his feelings, Madrid’s position is that they don’t want to lose Varane. They’d prefer to negotiate with him once the season begins, fans have returned to stadiums and Madrid’s financial situation has improved. Varane doesn’t share that desire, but if United fail to get closer to €70m it could become reality.