Premier League interest arises in Ilaix Moriba

Ilaix Moriba’s future is up in the air according to Mundo Deportivo. The Barcelona teenager has just a year to run on his current deal and doesn’t look like he’s going to renew, creating space for Chelsea and Manchester City to register their interest in the midfielder according to the Manchester Evening News.

Ilaix is upset about his situation at Barcelona, where he’s been dropped from the first team back to Barcelona B as a form of punishing his obstinance during contract renewal negotiations. He’s attracted by the idea of playing in the Premier League, although his priority is to stay at Barcelona.

The financial terms on the table in England, however, are raising eyebrows. It’s thought Ilaix could earn about €6m per season in the Premier League, double what he could hope to earn at Camp Nou. The 18-year-old made 14 appearances under Ronald Koeman last season, scoring once and providing three assists.