Luis de la Fuenta has named an ultra-strong starting XI for Spain’s opener in the 2020 Olympics.

La Roja begin their Olympics campaign this morning when they take on Egypt in their opening group stage fixture.

The game is the very first of the competition and is one of three group stage fixtures for Spain ahead of clashes with Argentina and Australia.

And ahead of this morning’s Egypt meeting, Luis de la Fuente has named his starting XI with a team that would no doubt compete well in a senior competition.

Euro 2020 stars Unai Simon, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Pedri, Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal all start.

Miranda and Oscar Mingueza start in the respective full-back positions, while Mikel Merino and Dani Ceballos start as part of the midfield three.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡YA TENEMOS EL ONCE TITULAR!! 📋 Estos son los jugadores que saltarán de inicio al césped del Sapporo Dome en el debut de España en los #JuegosOlímpicos. 🙌🏻 ¡¡Estamos con vosotros, EQUIPO!!#Tokyo2020 #AlgoÚnico2020 pic.twitter.com/jh4RC8bWoy — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) July 22, 2021

Marco Asensio is the remaining forward with Oyarzabal occupying a central role.

The full starting XI is as follows:

Spain: Unai Simon, Miranda, Torres, Garcia, Mingueza, Pedri, Merino, Ceballos, Asensio, Olmo, Oyarzabal.

Egypt: Elshenawy, Eraky, El Wench, Hegazy, Galal, Fotouh, Ashour, Tawfik, Mohamed, Sobhi, Rayan