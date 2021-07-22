Memphis Depay ready to shine at Barcelona

Written by a guest blogger

Dutch international footballer Memphis Depay, who plays as a striker for Barcelona, gave an interview on his reasons for joining the famous Catalan club.

The 27-year-old Memphis Depay is looking to win many titles during his time at Barcelona and considers the Barcelona shirt and the club’s playing philosophy to be perfect for his very offensive gameplay.

Barcelona are the club he’s always dreamed about

He joins Barça as a free player after reaching the end of his contract with Lyon, France. He is eager to embark on his new adventure with a club he has always dreamed of.

Memphis Depay told Mundo Deportivo after arriving in Barcelona: “It’s a special day, I am very excited to arrive at this club and this stadium. Everything is very beautiful, and it will be an amazing day. I hope to win many titles, that’s why I came to this great club. That’s what the club stands for, it has a very rich history.

“I can’t wait to meet everyone at the club. I just got back from holidays and now it’s time to refocus. I want to start the season well and be totally focused here. I will try to adapt as quickly as possible.”

Hope of redemption after a difficult period

The young Dutchman had a tough time at Manchester United, having just exploded with PSV Eindhoven and knowing his first major club at just 20 years old.

However, he has matured and evolved a lot since his arrival at Olympique Lyonnais. He will have scored 76 goals in 178 appearances during his four and a half years between Rhône and Saone. Memphis Depay has gone from a provocative winger to an inventive leader whether with his club or his national team.

He considers that his qualities will allow him to fit perfectly into the fold of Barcelona under the direction of his compatriot Ronald Koeman, the Dutch international footballer who has been a coach at Barcelona since August 19, 2020.

He said: “I love playing attacking football and being creative on the pitch, generating chances, assists and goals. Barcelona’s style of play is perfect for me. I’m very happy.”

Memphis and Koeman already know each other well

Memphis Depay went on to say of his work with Ronald Koeman, who had previously coached him on the international stage: “I made great progress with him, especially in the national team, being important in the team.

“He gave me a lot of confidence and he also helped me when I was injured. He gave me a lot of support and insisted on bringing me here and signing for the best club in the world. I’m very happy he’s here and I’m ready to fight for him.”