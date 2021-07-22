Memphis Depay presented by Barcelona

Memphis Depay was this Thursday presented as a Barcelona player according to Marca. The Dutchman arrives on a free transfer from French side Lyon, and is the third Barcelona player to be presented this summer after Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero.

“It’s an honour and a dream to be here, since I was little I’ve dreamed of this,” Memphis said.

“I want to thank the president, the board of directors and my team for making it possible for me to be here. All of us know the importance of this club and now I’m here I realise how great it is.

“I really want to be able to play in front of supporters. I think the team is ready for next year and I hope we can win titles.

I also want to thank [Ronald] Koeman for the confidence he’s shown in me. I hope to return this trust to the club.

“As a child my grandfather gave me a Barcelona shirt because he believed I’d end up playing here; today that’s come true.”

Memphis is fresh off a strong showing at Euro 2020 with the Netherlands. His side crashed out to the Czech Republic in the last 16, but the forward gave a good account of himself. He scored two goals and contributed one assist.

Memphis hit double figures in both goals and assists last season, scoring 20 league goals for Lyon and contributing 12 assists. He was also prolific in the Champions League the season before last, delivering six goals and one assist in eight games.

Memphis came through the youth system at PSV Eindhoven before joining Manchester United at the age of just 21, failing to settle during his two years in England. He found his feet in France with Lyon, however, becoming a mainstay in the Dutch national team and eventually earning himself his dream move.