Kylian Mbappe may have handed Real Madrid an almighty boost in their bid to land the French superstar.

The PSG striker faces an uncertain future as things stand with just one year remaining on his current deal at Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 club remain desperate to tie Mbappe down to a new contract, but according to Marca, the striker does not want to extend his deal.

Instead, he is keen to ‘ignore the pressure’ surrounding him and see out his final year without penning a new deal before departing for free.

Whether PSG will stand for that remains to be seen with the French club possibly tempted to get money for their superstar frontman this summer rather than losing him for free next summer.

Though, it’s the latter scenario that Real Madrid require to land their long-term target.

Los Blancos are not able to afford a more than £100million transfer this summer, but they would be favourites to land Mbappe for free next summer.

And if he does remain at PSG without signing a new contract, Real Madrid would be free to begin negotiations as soon as January over a pre-contract agreement.