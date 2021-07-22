Karim Benzema is back at Real Madrid and raring to get going

Raphael Varane wasn’t the only Frenchman to report for duty at Valdebebas today; Karim Benzema did, too. The marksman is raring to go according to Marca; he thrived at Euro 2020 despite France’s underperformance and he’s already renewed his contract with Real Madrid although it’s yet to be made official.

Benzema, who was France’s top scorer this summer with four goals, is absolutely delighted to be back with his national team. The Frenchman has become integral to Madrid, picking up the baton from Cristiano Ronaldo to be the man who delivers goals when they’re needed most. His fitness is in top condition.

Benzema is about to enter his 13th season at the Santiago Bernabeu, with an extension to the summer of 2023 done and dusted; all that’s missing is the rubber stamp. He’ll no longer be working under his great supporter Zinedine Zidane, but it’s understood Benzema’s relationship with new coach Carlo Ancelotti, who he’s already worked with, of course, is excellent.