Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for July 22.

Hazard return

Chelsea are said to be interested in the re-signing of former forward Eden Hazard this summer should they fail to land Erling Haaland.

According to Diaroo AS, Blues owner Roman Abramovich is considering taking the Belgian back to Stamford bridge, but Real Madrid will not part ways for less than £60million.

No Dybala deal

Juventus star Paulo Dybala looks set to be taken off the table for Barcelona following reports they would attempt to swap Antoine Griezmann for the Argentine.

According to AS, Dybala is set to meet with The Old Lady over a new contract in the next week.

Barca keep trying

Barcelona are not giving up on their hope to trade Griezmann this summer with Catalunya Ràdio via Mundo Deportivo claiming the Frenchman has been offered to Man City.

It’s reported Barca want one of Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva or Aymetic Laporte in return should City be interested in a swap deal.