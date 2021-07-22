Atletico Madrid are not in advanced negotiations to sign Giovanni Di Lorenzo according to the player’s agent.

Di Lorenzo was one of the stars of Euro 2020, impressing as Italy become winners thanks to a penalty shootout win over England in the final.

The 27-year-old’s form this summer has seen him linked with a move away from Napoli with Atletico Madrid credited with an interest.

And judging by what Di Lorenzo’s agent, Mario Giuffredi has said, there is reason to believe in those links due to a historic interest from the La Liga giants.

But as things stand, a deal is not close with Di Lorenzo planning to return to Napoli after he has finished his holiday this month.

“Atletico Madrid have always liked Lorenzo, he has also spoken to (Andrea) Berta in the past, the director of the Spanish club,” Giuffredi told Radio Marte via Mundo Deportivo.

“At the moment, without doubt, there are no advanced negotiations.

“He will join Luciano Spalleti’s group between the end of July and August.”

Di Lorenzo has been with Napoli since 2019 when he made the switch from Empoli, and it’s during his time in Naples that he has become an Italy international, making his debut in 2019.

During the Euros, the versatile full-back played six of Italy’s seven games, starting the final at Wembley.

Image by Getty Images