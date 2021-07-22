David Alaba has admitted he ‘would have loved to play’ with the departed Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid.

Alaba was officially presented as a Real Madrid signing on Wednesday following his free transfer from Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

The versatile Austrian is likely to slot straight into the Real Madrid defence with a gap already in need of filling following the departure of Ramos.

The Spaniard left after 16 years to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after leaving it too late to agree a new contract.

But new man Alaba has admitted he would have liked the chance to work with Ramos at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I would have loved to play with Sergio Ramos, with his top category football, to learn with him,” said Alaba in his unveiling.

Much has been made of the fact Alaba has taken Ramos’ number four with calls from some to retire the number after all the now former centre-back won at the club.

But Alaba says he wasn’t given much a choice when it came to selecting his digit.

He said: “The number four? The club told me that it was the only one available and I didn’t want to speak with anyone about changing it.”

Alaba will now link up with Los Blancos for pre-season having had extra time off for pre-season following international commitments this summer.