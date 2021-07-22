David Alaba has already told Real Madrid why they should do everything to keep Raphael Varane this summer.

Varane looks more likely than not to leave Real Madrid this summer with Los Blancos facing a difficult dilemma.

The French centre-back has just one year remaining on his contract and amid an unanswered contract offer, they may be forced to sell to avoid losing him for free next year.

And recent reports have claimed that Varane is keen for another challenge, handing Manchester United the amination they need to pull off a transfer this summer.

But new defensive signing Alaba, who was officially presented on Wednesday following his free transfer from Bayern Munich, has told Real Madrid why Varane should be kept having already missed out on the opportunity to play alongside Ramos.

“Varane? Yes, I would like to (play with him), of course,” said Alaba. “He has had many years as an excellent centre-back…great.”

Like Varane and Ramos, Alaba has won all there is to win at club level, and he will help bridge the experience gap now that Ramos has moved on and Varane could follow.