Barcelona and Spain have suffered a potential injury blow this morning due to events in Tokyo.

Less than 20 minutes into Spain’s 2020 Olympics opener, Barca and La Roja defender Oscar Mingueza, who started at right-back, suffered an injury that saw him withdrawn from the game.

The young defender had gone down previously with what appeared to be a separate issue, but nearing the 20-minute mark, he overstretched when clearing a ball.

Mingueza came to an abrupt stop and instantly pulled up before being replaced by Real Madrid‘s Jesus Vallejo.

The injury didn’t appear to be overly serious, with the 22-year-old contemplating coming back on, but the decision was taken not to take any risks.

Nevertheless, it will be a concern for Barcelona ahead of the new season, and indeed Spain for the rest of this tournament.

La Roja still have two group stage fixtures to come after this one, facing Argentina and Australia.