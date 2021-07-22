Barcelona appear to be relentless in their efforts to swap Antoine Griezmann this summer despite a host of rejections.

The Blaugrana know they likely need to offload Griezmann given they still owe payments on the former Atletico Madrid star and desperately need to reduce their wage bill.

But getting the Frenchman on his way is proving difficult with interest not exactly forthcoming in the more than £100million signing.

The solution for Barca is to attempt to swap Griezmann this summer, bringing in another top player but on reduced wages.

And reports claim they have already tried to include Saúl Niguez and Paulo Dybala in a deal.

But with no joy there, it’s not claimed by Radio Catalunya via Mundo Deportivo that Griezmann has been offered to Premier League champions Manchester City.

According to the report, Barca have made their interest in getting one of Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva or Aymeric Laporte in return.

But with all of those players key for City, and with Pep Guardiola keen to keep hold of his current squad while signing a new centre forward, this deal remains a long shot.