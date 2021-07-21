Whispers heard in London about a return to Chelsea for Eden Hazard

While Real Madrid are hard at work restoring Eden Hazard to his former glory, whispers back in London have connected the Belgian with a return to Chelsea according to Diario AS.

Hazard spent seven happy years in London, but a reunion is complicated for a number of reasons. There the economics of it, as well as the fact that Chelsea’s squad is full of attacking talent. Erling Haaland is their great desire.

Madrid paid Chelsea €100m for Hazard in the summer of 2019, with amortisation realities meaning they’d want €60m for him. Madrid would be overjoyed with such an offer, but Chelsea are unlikely to acquiesce to their demands.

Thomas Tuchel isn’t overly worried about his creative department, pleased with the work done by Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Despite all that, Hazard maintains good relations with the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge and his former teammates, evidenced by his notorious chat post-game when Chelsea beat Madrid in the Champions League semi-final. It’s an outside bet.