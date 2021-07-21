Sergio Reguilon has already given his seal of approval for Bryan Gil’s arrival at Tottenham.

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Gil’s move to Spurs is all-but done with Sevilla set to receive €25million plus Erik Lamela in return for their talented youngster.

Gil is one of the best young talents to come through at Sevilla in recent years, and he is coming off the back of an impressive loan spell at Eibar last season.

But with Julen Lopetegui keen to strengthen in other areas, it seems the decision has been made to offload the 20-year-old in what is a surprise move from the Andalusian club.

The perception is that Tottenham are getting the best of the deal with Spurs fans thrilled by the idea of landing Gil, while trading injury-prone Lamela and relatively affordable amount of cash.

And former Sevilla loanee Reguilon has also given his approval, liking a post from the aforementioned Romano on Instagram.

Reguilon joined Spurs from Real Madrid last summer having struggled to break through at Santiago Bernabeu.

But he joined on the back of a successful season on loan with Sevilla, where he will, no doubt, have gained a very good understanding of just how good Gil is.