Real Madrid want to sign Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich the same way they signed David Alaba

Real Madrid pried David Alaba from Bayern Munich without paying a penny this summer, and are looking to repeat the trick in 12 months time with Leon Goretzka according to Marca.

Madrid have told the player that if he stalls on a contract renewal in Bavaria they’ll sign him when his contract expires in June 2022.

Madrid need to renew its midfield; Luka Modric is 35 and Toni Kroos is 31, so neither of them can really be counted on to dominate elite midfields week-in, week-out at their age.

Goretzka is a proven player who knows what it takes to represent a massive club. He’s also a key figure in the German national team, and at just 26 has plenty of room to grow and develop.

He’s already made it known to Madrid, through intermediaries, that he’d be interested in wearing their white in the future.

Bayern have been unsuccessfully trying to renew the midfielder’s contract in recent months, and fear another Alaba case. Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the situation.