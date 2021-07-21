Real Madrid want Erling Haaland or Robert Lewandowski

Real Madrid have a quiet summer on the horizon, with not much expected to be happening on the transfer front aside from the ongoing pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

A Karim Benzema replacement will be sought next year, however, given the Frenchman is now 33, and Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski have emerged as options according to Diario AS.

Lewandowski is ready for a change of scenery and Madrid is his preferred destination; his contract runs to the summer of 2023, so Bayern Munich will be more amenable to sell once the Pole has only a year left to run. It’s thought €50m would do the trick.

Haaland is Madrid’s number one target in the centre-forward position. The Norwegian has told his agent Mino Raiola that he wants to wait for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, and there’s an informal clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract that would enable him to be signed for a reasonable price.