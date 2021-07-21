Paris Saint-Germain and the Premier League named as two possible destinations for Antoine Griezmann

If there’s one great unknown this summer it’s the destiny of Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann according to Marca.

The Frenchman’s departure is an economic must for the club, with Griezmann being the highest-value saleable asset at their disposal in a time of dire financial need.

A mooted part-exchange involving Atletico Madrid and Saul was frustrated after Barcelona were unhappy with the terms of the deal, and at the moment looks to be an unlikely option.

The club are examining other paths. If Griezmann doesn’t leave, things could get ugly for Barcelona. The salary bill will be off-centre, and they’ll have to move aggressively to move on other potential sacrificial lambs.

Paris Saint-Germain and the moneyed Premier League are two possible destinations for Griezmann, who’s keen to continue to compete at the highest level. A swap with Juventus, in exchange for Paulo Dybala, was yesterday ruled out.

Griezmann scored 19 goals in 51 games for Barcelona last season, operating as one of Ronald Koeman’s most important players. His contract runs until 2024.