Liverpool are said to have made a bold offer for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saúl Ñiguez as they look to strengthen their midfield this summer.

The Reds are said to be on the lookout for a midfielder having lost Gini Wijnaldum this summer, the Dutchman joining PSG after allowing his contract to run down.

Meanwhile, it seems Atleti are attempting to offload Saúl due to the midfielder being one of their biggest earners.

As things stand, Atleti are on the edge of their salary allowance for La Liga having already snapped up Rodrigo de Paul this summer, and it’s thought Saúl will need to depart for them to invest elsewhere.

According to Sport, a number of Premier League clubs are interested in Saúl, but it’s Liverpool who have made the first concrete move.

The report claims the Reds have offered €40million with the option of Atleti signing Xherdan Shaqiri.

It’s also reported that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could be placed on the table as an alternative to Shaqiri due to slow progress over his new contract.

Though, given Atleti’s financial situation and their desire to strengthen in other areas, it’s likely they would prefer a straight fee rather than a swap.