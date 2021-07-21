Former Leeds United and Swansea City winger Pablo Hernandez has returned home following his Premier League exit.

Hernandez has enjoyed a long and successful career thus far after coming through Valencia‘s academy, leaving the Mestalla club for Getafe before returning a year later following a Copa del Rey run that saw him claim a runners’ up medal in 2008.

After more than 150 appearances back at Valencia, he left for Swansea City to play in the Premier League, winning the League Cup and qualifying for the Europa League during his time in South Wales.

A shock move to Al-Arabi followed, but Hernandez spent much of his time out on loan, completing loan spells at Al-Nasr, Rayo Vallecano and Leeds United.

And it was the latter club who snapped him up permanently on a free transfer in 2017, a move that proved one of the best pieces of business in Leeds United’s recent history.

Hernandez was a bargain, going on to make 152 league appearances, scoring 31 times, helping the Whites end their long absence from the Premier League.

And after all that, Hernandez has remained loyal to hit roots, now deciding to return home to Castellon de la Plana following the expiry of his Elland Road contract, re-joining Castellón 18 years after leaving the club as a youth talent to join Valencia.

Castellón suffered relegation from the Segunda Division last season, dropping down to the RFEF Primera Division.

But that has not stopped 36-year-old Hernandez from returning to the club ahead of the coming season, joining on a three-year deal with the hope of helping his hometown club return to the second tier.