Barcelona are in action for the first time since last season tonight when they begin their pre-season campaign.

Ronald Koeman and his men returned to training at the start of last week following an exhaustive campaign of last which saw them slip out of the title race down the stretch.

Barca ended up finishing third, but they did manage to win the Copa del Rey.

It has been a chaotic summer already at Camp Nou amid the Lionel Messi situation and the club’s financial difficulties.

But the return of football on the pitch should help Koeman and his men settle into their preparations for the new season.

Here are the details for tonight’s game.

When is the game?

Barcelona face Gimnastic de Tarragona this evening, Wednesday July 21, with kick-off at 7pm Spanish time, or 6pm UK time.

Where is it?

The fixture will take place at Estadi Johan Cruyff

Who will be involved?

The players who will take part in the fixtures will be those who were not involved in international competition this summer.

Those players returned to pre-season training at the start of last week.

The likes of Antoine Griezmann, Clement Lenglet, Memphis and Frenkie De Jong, who returned this week, are not expected to take part.

Is it on TV?

Yes. Barcelona vs Nastic will be shown on BarcaTV and BarcaTV+.

Details on subscribing for the channel, if you don’t already, can be found here.