La Liga News

Tottenham Hotspur in talks with Sevilla to sign Bryan Gil

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in talks with Sevilla to sign promising winger Bryan Gil according to sports journalist Fabrizio Romano. The deal would see Erik Lamela leave Tottenham for Sevilla, with the London club paying €25m on top of that.

The paperwork is expected to be signed, sealed and delivered soon, with both players needing to agree personal terms with their new clubs. Many Sevilla fans were sad to see such a talented prospect leave and expressed their discontent on social media.

Gil, 20, is currently in Tokyo with La Roja, part of the squad competing at the Olympic Games. He came through the Sevilla youth system before spells on loan at Leganes and Eibar, catching the eye with his fleet-footed style and fearless approach.

Lamela, nine years older, joined Tottenham back in 2013 and has served the club well. Born in Buenos Aires, he broke through at River Plate before heading to Europe with Roma in 2011. He’s thought to fit into Julen Lopetegui’s system better than Gil.

Posted by

Tags Bryan Gil Erik Lamela Sevilla

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.