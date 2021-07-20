The eight Madrid players that could be culled as Ancelotti looks to trim the fat

Real Madrid have braced themselves for another summer without any new signings according to Marca.

The objective is to bring in Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, but if that proves impossible they’ll be keeping their powder dry.

There will be activity going out of the club, however, with Carlo Ancelotti keen to trim his 28-man squad to just 23. There’s also the economic question, with Madrid keen to lower their wage bill.

Madrid paid €70m to sign Luka Jovic, but the Serbian spent last season on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt. Milan are interested in taking him on loan although the player himself wants to stay. Madrid’s intention is to move him on.

The club are resigned to not making money off Gareth Bale. To terminate his contract – it has one year left on it – would cost €15m, but if he stays he’ll occupy a non-EU place in the squad. Ancelotti is open to working with him if he’s motivated.

Isco is intent to prove he’s still got what it takes to play for Madrid, hoping to rekindle former glories with Ancelotti. He’s returned to pre-season like a man on a mission.

Dani Ceballos is at the Olympic Games with La Roja, and is intent on earning a first-team place for himself at a pivotal time in his career. Whether that will be at Madrid or not is unclear.

Mariano Diaz wants to stay at Madrid and is on a big wage, with the club finding him difficult to move on despite their best efforts. His situation isn’t thought to be close to changing this summer.

Jesus Vallejo will probably leave, although the impending departure of Raphael Varane could hand his Madrid career a lifeline with a role as an experienced fourth centre-back.

Eden Hazard is no longer untouchable, but finding a destination for the Belgian will prove highly difficult. It would take a very good offer for him to move on, with player and club intent on earning some payoff from the massive investment made in him.

Alvaro Odriozola will find it tough to earn minutes this coming season as Dani Carvajal is returning to full fitness and Lucas Vazquez has renewed his contract. An exit will be sought.