Spanish football evening headlines: Tottenham in talks to sign Gil, Madrid step up efforts to clear deadwood, Mbappe set for crucial few days

Spanish football evening headlines for July 20th

Tottenham Hotspur in talks with Sevilla to sign Bryan Gil

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in talks with Sevilla to sign promising winger Bryan Gil according to sports journalist Fabrizio Romano. The deal would see Erik Lamela leave Tottenham for Sevilla, with the London club paying €25m on top of that.

Real Madrid step up efforts to clear deadwood

Real Madrid have braced themselves for another summer without any new signings according to Marca. The objective is to bring in Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, but if that proves impossible they’ll be keeping their powder dry. There will be activity going out of the club, however, with Carlo Ancelotti keen to trim his 28-man squad to just 23.

Kylian Mbappe begins moves to leave Paris Saint-Germain

The Kylian Mbappe saga is entering a pivotal few days according to Diario AS. The Frenchman is expected to return to Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday to begin pre-season, despite three times refusing to renew his deal at the Parc des Princes. Talks on his future weren’t held over the summer, instead postponed to after Euro 2020; that time has come.

