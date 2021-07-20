Six Spaniards playing for La Roja and their future at the Olympic Games

La Roja’s summer isn’t done yet.

Euro 2020 is complete but now Luis de la Fuente has taken over from Luis Enrique and the Olympic Games can begin.

Spain begin their campaign against Egypt on Thursday, with many clubs across Europe sure to be keeping an eye on their progress.

Several Spaniards involved will be playing to put themselves in the shop window and earn a move according to Marca.

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in talks with Sevilla to sign Bryan Gil off the back of his superb season on loan at Eibar.

This summer’s Olympic Games is a great chance for the Andalusian to show what he can do on the international stage.

Rafa Mir scored 16 goals for Huesca last season and has attracted the attention of Atletico Madrid, who look like they’re going to miss out on Antoine Griezmann.

A good performance in Tokyo could go a long way in convincing Atletico to pay Wolverhampton Wanderers the €15m they want.

Another Huesca man, Alvaro Fernandez, will find it hard to earn minutes due to the presence of Unai Simon in the squad.

Granada are interested in him, so a couple of good showings could do his cause the world of good as he looks to step up.

Jesus Vallejo and Dani Ceballos, both of Real Madrid, will be hoping to impress new coach Carlo Ancelotti with positive performances in Tokyo, or at least impress potential suitors.

Marco Asensio, also of Madrid, is in a different position. Nobody doubts that he’ll stay at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

But after two years disrupted by a knee injury, he wants to re-announce himself to European football. This Olympic Games, where he’ll be a key player, is the perfect place to do it.