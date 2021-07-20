Ronaldinho rolls back the years as Barcelona Legends lose 3-2 to Real Madrid Legends in Israel

Real Madrid Legends beat Barcelona Legends 3-2 in a special version of El Clasico in Israel on Tuesday.

Ronaldinho and Jofre Mateu scored for the blaugrana while Pedro Munitis, Alfonso Perez and Ruben de la Red scored for Madrid.

Ronaldinho is rolling back the years 🌀 (via @sport5il) pic.twitter.com/qWVfztOJ33 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 20, 2021

It was the Brazilians who stole the show, however. Roberto Carlos lined up for the winners while Ronaldinho dazzled for Barcelona, as he did so many times over the years.

Ronaldinho rattled the post at one stage after a lithe move, before converting his penalty with confidence and composure.

It was lovely to see him back what he does best after all the off-field troubles he’s had since retiring.

Ronaldinho has still got it 😎pic.twitter.com/SokDlQfqCo — Goal (@goal) July 20, 2021

Ronaldinho last played back in 2015, for Rio de Janeiro club Fluminense. He had left Barcelona seven years before that, embarking on an odyssey that saw him play for Milan, Flamengo, Atletico Mineiro and Queretaro as well as Fluminense.

His best football, however, undoubtedly came at Barcelona. Ronaldinho won two La Liga titles and the Champions League there, as well as the FIFA World Player of the Year award – twice.