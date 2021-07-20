Real Madrid are not expected to replace Raphael Varane should he leave the club this summer.

Varane is being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United having not replied to Real Madrid‘s contract offer and with just one year remaining on his current deal.

As reported this morning, the deal now looks likely to go ahead with the centre-back said to be keen on a move to the Premier League.

But despite reports suggesting otherwise earlier in the summer, it seems Los Blancos are not likely to replace Varane this summer.

Real Madrid journalist Lucas Navarette reports that Los Blancos will go with what they have on the back of Eder Militao’s impressive season of last, rather than opting to sign someone like Jules Kounde or Pau Torres.

Alongside Militao, Carlo Ancelotti currently has Nacho Fernandes, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo and Victor Chust as options at centre-back, while full-back Ferland Mendy can provide extra cover if necessary.

For now, it seems as though that will do, though that decision is also likely to be conditioned by Real Madrid’s inability to spend big this summer, and the fact that Ancelotti is likely to prioritise other areas if he is able to reinvest some of Varane’s fee.