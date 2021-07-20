Here are your morning headlines for July 20.

Bale stays

Gareth Bale is said to have decided on a Real Madrid stay for the coming year despite links with early retirement.

According to Diario AS, the decision has been made and it is a firm one, meaning the Welshman will once again work under Carlo Ancelotti for the final year of his contract.

Varane move on track

Raphael Varane’s move to Manchester United is a ‘question of days’, according to Marca, who say the situation is now very much out of Real Madrid’s hands.

With Varane keen on a move to the Premier League, it’s now said to simply be a question of transfer fee.

Dest to stay put

Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest is not going to be sold this summer despite transfer reports linking him with Bayern Munich.

Mundo Deportivo report that Dest nor Barca are even considering the notion of a move this summer on the back of an impressive season of last.